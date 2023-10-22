Hollywood actors called on US President to cease fire in Gaza and Israel

Hollywood actors signed a letter to US President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. About it reports Variety.

“We call on your administration and all world leaders to honor the lives of all the inhabitants of the Holy Land and facilitate an immediate ceasefire – the bombing of Gaza and the release of the hostages,” the artists said.

The actors who addressed the head of state, including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, John Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Rami Yussef and Quinta Brunson and 46 other filmmakers, recalled that half of the two million Gazans are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants.

The stars who signed the letter also expressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza.

Earlier, American film director Quentin Tarantino visited a military base in southern Israel.