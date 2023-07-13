US Screen Actors Guild to go on strike after failed talks with producers

The Screen Actors Guild has begun preparations for the first strike in 43 years, probably the largest in history. About what made them go to the extreme step, writes Variety.

It is known that 98 percent of the members of the trade union, consisting of 160,000 Hollywood artists, voted for the strike scheduled for July 14 this year.

Failed negotiations with producers

The decision came amid the failure of contract negotiations between the US Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The dialogue lasted 12 days, but as a result, the parties did not reach an agreement.

“This is the union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, they have rejected our proposals for a historic increase in wages and residual income, a significant increase in pension and medical contributions, protection from listening, shortening of series options, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence proposal that protects the digital likeness of actors, and much more.” told at the Film and Television Producers Alliance.

Photo: Mike Blake / Reuters

It is noted that the Guild Council intends to hold a meeting to formally approve the start of the strike. Thus, this will be the first such strike of actors since 1980.

What the Screen Actors Guild of America Requires

Union leader Fran Drescher called the producers’ terms offensive and disrespectful. Members of the Guild demanded higher wages, deductions from streaming services and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in film and television.

Photo: Mike Blake / Reuters

What Actors Won’t Do Once the Strike Starts

After the start of the strike, members of the Guild will not act in films and TV shows, as well as take part in promotional campaigns for projects. In addition, artists will stop giving interviews and posting posts on social networks dedicated to films, they will not be able to attend film premieres and promote projects at various events.

How the strike of actors will affect the world’s film premieres

From July 14, film studios will stop work on “Gladiator 2” with Paul Mescal and the second part of the picture “Mortal Kombat”. Filming of the next season of the series “House of the Dragon” remains in doubt.

Photo: Mike Blake / Reuters

It is noted that the strike will also affect the promotion of summer premieres. As noted Variety, the London premiere of “Oppenheimer” was postponed by an hour to allow the actors to attend the event before the strike began. Due to the protest movement of artists, the Emmy ceremony may be postponed.