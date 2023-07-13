Deadline: Hollywood actors announced their intention to go on strike

Hollywood actors announced their intention to go on strike. This is reported dead line.

The decision came amid the failure of contract negotiations between the US Screen Actors Guild and the Film and Television Producers Alliance. It is reported that the Guild Council intends to hold a meeting to formally approve the start of the strike. It is emphasized that this will be the first such strike of actors since 1980.

In early May, it became known that the biggest strike in 15 years due to low wages was decided by Hollywood screenwriters. The contract between the Writers Guild of the United States and Hollywood studios expired on May 1st.