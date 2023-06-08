American actor Jay Johnston was detained on charges of participating in the storming of the Capitol. This was announced on Wednesday, June 7, by the magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

According to available information, he is charged with participating in mass riots, entering a territory with limited access, violating order and obstructing passage. The prosecutor was the Ministry of Justice.

According to the FBI, the actor was identified in photographs taken during the assault in 2021. In addition, Johnson’s correspondence was at the disposal of the investigators, in which he confirmed his presence at the scene.

Earlier, on May 6, the court decided to sentence to 14 years in prison Peter Schwartz, who used pepper spray during the storming of the Capitol.

In addition, on May 4, four members of the ultra-right neo-fascist male organization Proud Boys, including their former leader Enrique Tarrio, were found guilty in the storming of the Capitol. The media reported that only on charges of conspiracy men face up to 50 years in prison.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, broke into the Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the November 2020 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden. Five people, including a policeman, were killed in the riots.