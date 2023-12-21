Actor Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant. CNN reports it, adding that the facts date back to 2010.

According to the complaint, filed today in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star masturbated in front of his assistant. The complaint filed on the matter states that Diesel would have ignored the “clear declarations of non-consent” and, after the woman ran towards the bathroom, the actor would have “pushed her against the wall with her body”.