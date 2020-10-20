She wanted to fulfill a lifelong dream: visit the US national parks. But then Holly Courtier went astray in Utah. The 38-year-old was only found after 12 days – and then explained how she survived.

It was prospects like these that hiker Holly Courtier hoped for in Zion National Park. But then their trip turned into a nightmare

D.he story was not only made in the USA; but worldwide headlines: A missing hiker was found alive after a two-week search in a national park in the US state of Utah.

A tip from a visitor to Zion National Park near the city of Springdale put the emergency services on the right track, it said in the notice of the park on Sunday (local time).

The 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier is now reunited with her family and has already left the park. The relatives were “overjoyed” and very grateful to the search parties, a report said of channel CNN.

She was near a river

Courtier was last seen entering the park on October 6th. National park employees had previously posted a picture and a description of the woman on Twitter, which apparently also helped her to find her.

The 38-year-old daughter subsequently revealed in an interview with CNNhow her mother was lost – and how she survived. Courtier hit a tree and lost his bearings, Kailey Chambers reported on Monday. “She couldn’t take more than a step or two without collapsing.”

Fortunately, she found herself near a river bed, where she held out until she was rescued. “She thought her best chance of survival was to stay close to the water,” the broadcaster continued to quote the daughter.

A view of Zion National Park, where the 38-year-old was injured and lost Source: AP / Rick Bowmer

At first it was not known whether it was drinking water. The 38-year-old was so dehydrated “that she could not open her mouth”. She also did not carry food with her. In the meantime she is still weak, but can already take up food again and is on the mend.

Her mother was fit and an experienced hiker, Kailey Chambers was quoted by CNN on Saturday. She worried herself when she hadn’t heard from her for more than a week.

The trip was a long cherished dream

She also said that her mother had fulfilled a long-cherished wish with the trip.

“It was her dream to see the national parks,” she said. Her mother lost her job as a nanny because of the Covid 19 pandemic: the family she worked for could no longer pay her. However, her mother tried to be positive.