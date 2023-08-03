Happy birthday to Brahim Diaz. The former midfielder of Milan turns today, August 3, 2023, 24 years. Football grew up in the youth academy Rum raisinthen moved on to Manchester Citywhere he found his debut among the greats, and finally at real Madrid, before joining the Rossoneri in 2020. With the jacket of Devil he found great joys, including a Scudetto, but a few weeks ago he returned to the Blancos. Here are some curiosities about him.