Fighter Holloway defeated British Allen by unanimous decision and entered UFC history

American mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Max Holloway defeated British Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas, USA. Results are available at site promotion.

The fight consisted of five rounds and ended with the victory of the 31-year-old athlete by unanimous decision. He made UFC history by becoming the first fighter to land 3,000 significant punches in the promotion.

After Holloway’s victory in an interview ESPN praised the opponent, calling him a combat vehicle. “It takes two to dance, and today we did it together,” he added.

Holloway is a former UFC Featherweight Champion. In total, the athlete has 24 wins with seven defeats. He has been with the UFC since 2012. Allen now has 19 wins and two losses.