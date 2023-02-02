Hollow Knight: Silk Song It is one of the most anticipated games of recent years. After Team Cherry managed to wow audiences with their metroidvania, the thought of seeing this sequel in action has plagued the hopes of every digital presentation we’ve seen since its announcement. Now, a registration would indicate that this title would be part of the next Nintendo Direct.

Recently, it was discovered that Hollow Knight: Silk Song already has an official site from Nintendo. While there is no new information, or anything that points to its release, fans have pointed out that this means that the long-awaited February Nintendo Direct is nearand the sequel to Team Cherry would be part of the announcements of this presentation.

However, for the moment there is no official information that points to a Nintendo Direct for the next few daysor what Hollow Knight: Silk Song be part of the event in question. Let’s remember that the development of this game, according to Geoff Keighley, has been somewhat complicated, causing internal delays. Considering that its reveal was in 2019, many cannot wait for the release of this sequel.

Hollow Knight it’s a great game. Best of all, the developers were able to create a lot of free content for all players. In this way, the expectations of silksong they are very tall. It is very likely that Team Cherry is taking time to meet the demands of the public.

Via: Nintendo