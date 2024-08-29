Of course, fans started to rejoice online about the arrival of new features, but it quickly turned out that there is nothing to be happy about .

These are tough days for fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong . Not only had the announcement of Nintendo’s double event (Direct Partner + Indie World) given some players hope for something new, but recently an update appeared on Steam “for Beta Testing ” of the video game.

Hollow Knight Silksong Update on Steam

A Reddit user discovered via SteamDB that Hollow Knight: Silksong has received an update on Valve’s store. The game was updated two days ago (and for many this is already an event) but the list of changes speaks of “Hollow Knight: Silksong for Beta Testing“.

Let’s clarify right away that it’s all true. Only that This is not an update made by Team Cherry – that is, the authors of the video game – but by Valve itself. In fact, there are over 55,000 games that have received the exact same update. In other words, this is a technical issue with Steam and not something related to the video game.

So no, there is no beta release coming of Hollow Knight Silksong. The wait continues, the clown makeup is always ready to be put on and we wait. Some fans on Reddit comment that we will not see the game before 2027 and perhaps this is the healthiest way to approach the wait.

Or you can believe the release date that appeared on the Microsoft Store, which puts the release in 8,000 years.