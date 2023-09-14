Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is developed with Unity, will certainly exceed both thresholds upon release, considering the fame enjoyed by its predecessor, considered one of the best metroidvanias ever. What is the fear? That the game will be postponed further, essentially.

Hollow Knight: Silksong It doesn’t have a release date yet, but the community isn’t worried about launch delays, but rather about the impact on the game installation tax announced by Unity, which will cost 0.20 cents per installation of games created with the famous engine, when the thresholds of 200,000 installations and 200,000 dollars in revenues are exceeded.

Engine change?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a project in an advanced state of development, therefore a engine change at this stage it is highly unlikely. However, some have joked that poor Jack Vine, programmer of the series for about six years, will have to convert the game all by himself.

Note that the tweet received a like from Vine himself, who seems to be carefully following the Unity issue, as demonstrated by his latest likes, given above all to angry developers. Evidently he too must be worried about the implications that the tax on installations could have and the impact that games like Hollow Knight: Silksong risk.

Other tweets joke that the game could be postponed for five years to allow conversion to another engine:

It should be noted that Vine also liked this post.

In short, the situation appears to be as good as it gets confused and the Hollow Knight: Silksong community fears that something bad might happen, even if they joke about it.