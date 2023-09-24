Great video games are continually being published, but gamers often can’t help but think about those that haven’t been released yet, especially if the wait starts to get really long. For example, Hollow Knight Silksong is continually in the thoughts of fans of Cherry Team (the development studio). Every clue is good to start hoping again that something is moving and, now, the new object of fans’ attention is a Steam page assets update of the game.
As you can see above, Wario64 reported that – via SteamDB – it is possible to notice that the Hollow Knight Silksong Steam page has updated some elements, including the thumbnail. The latter was even updated twice, as an error needed to be corrected.
In general it is about no significant changes which do not indicate any new information and Hollow Knight Silksong still does not have a release date.
Hollow Knight Silksong, when will the news arrive?
Although there is no new information related to these Steam page changes, the hope of fans is that this means that the Hollow Knight Silksong development team is preparing for some kind of announcement. However, we would like to point out that the previous asset updates took place in January 2023 and on that occasion there was no news of any kind.
Recall that in June 2022 the team had re-presented Hollow Knight Silksong and the release date had been promised by June 2023. The game has not been published and, given that for now no release date has been indicated, it is highly credible that we will have to wait at least until 2024. Some fans on ResetEra continue to hope for an announcement and release of the game during The Game Awards in December 2023, but we advise against getting high hopes for that.
At the very least, it’s been confirmed that Hollow Knight Silksong will be coming to PlayStation at launch as well.
