Great video games are continually being published, but gamers often can’t help but think about those that haven’t been released yet, especially if the wait starts to get really long. For example, Hollow Knight Silksong is continually in the thoughts of fans of Cherry Team (the development studio). Every clue is good to start hoping again that something is moving and, now, the new object of fans’ attention is a Steam page assets update of the game.

As you can see above, Wario64 reported that – via SteamDB – it is possible to notice that the Hollow Knight Silksong Steam page has updated some elements, including the thumbnail. The latter was even updated twice, as an error needed to be corrected.

In general it is about no significant changes which do not indicate any new information and Hollow Knight Silksong still does not have a release date.