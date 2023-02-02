Team Cherrythe authors of Hollow Knight and the highly anticipated Hollow Knight Silksonghave recently registered a new trademark for something called “Fearless Fox”which could therefore be a new video game from the team.

Information like this should be taken with a grain of salt, because although the registration of the trademark is authentic, with a request made to the office that manages intellectual property at the Australian governmentoften these are maneuvers that do not lead to actual innovations on the market front.

In any case, this “Fearless Fox” has been registered in “classes 28, 41 and 42”, covering a wide range of different products including also the video games and the toys. However, a first registration of the same title surfaced as early as 2019 and was more specifically about “computer game software” at the time.

It could then be a new video game from Team Cherry, perhaps in the early stages of development or even just in the conceptual elaboration phase. Often in these cases the teams proceed directly with the registration of the trademark in order to be able to ensure its use, even before entering the actual development phases (something evidently not done by Fntastic for its The Day Before).

Considering the time taken for the development of Hollow Knight and the interminable time that is characterizing the work on Hollow Knight Silksong, which still remains without a precise release date, it is unlikely that the team is carrying out two large-caliber projects at the same time, but we look forward to any information in this regard.