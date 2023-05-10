Hollow Knight: Silksong was postponed. In reality it had not yet been revealed release date official, but Team Cherry had indicated the first half of 2023 as a large launch window. It won’t be like that. The software house has in fact announced, through the voice of marketing manager Matthew Griffin that the game will not make it to arrive in the planned period.

Let’s read the message with the fatal news:

“Hey gang, quick update on Silksong.

We planned to launch it in the first half of 2023, but development continues. We’re excited about how the game is coming, it’s gotten really big, so we want to take more time to make it as good as we can.

Expect more details as we get closer to the launch date.”

Since we are now almost in mid-May and nothing has been heard of Hollow Knight: Silksong, it is easy to think that few still hoped to really see it come out from here at the end of June. Note that Team Cherry didn’t provide a new release date, so it’s not possible to tell if Silksong is still slated for 2023 or if it will slip to 2024.

For the rest Hollow Knight: Silksong remains one of the most anticipated games of the moment, following that Hollow Knight which is considered one of the best metroidvania ever. Who knows when we can actually play it.