Yesterday the nominations were revealed The Game Awards 2022. As can be expected, there have been criticisms for various categories, primarily that of the GOTY. One category that might seem more innocuous is that of most anticipated games of 2023, a prize of little value in a sense. Still, some fans didn’t take kindly to the selection made. Precisely we are talking about the players who can’t wait to get their hands on Hollow Knight Silksong.

As you know, among the most anticipated games according to The Game Awards 2022 there are Final Fantasy 16, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4, Starfield and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Hollow Knight Silksong is not present.

Via the Hollow Knight Silksong sub-reddit, but also via Twitter, players are therefore complaining that the game has been ignored. For example, one user writes: “I’m a little disappointed that Hollow Knight: Silksong didn’t enter the Most Anticipated Game category of The Game Awards. I don’t know if we will have more information on Hollow Knight: Silksong, but we’ll see what happens in December “.

However, there could be an explanation. The games included in The Game Awards 2022 all have a confirmed release date of 2023. Hollow Knight Silksonghowever, for the moment continues to be cataloged as TBA on stores such as Steam and Nintendo eShop.

Recall that Silksong was presented at the Xbox conference in June 2022 and, on that occasion, it was stated that every game shown was out within a year, therefore by June 2023. This prompted players to think that it will be the same for Silksong . For now, however, there is no definitive confirmation. We hope to find out more soon.