Radio silence continues from Team Cherry on Hollow Knight: Silksongwhich has now become a sort of meme, but a (minimal) update, if nothing else, arrived in the last few hours from Matthew Griffin, PR and marketing manager for the study, which simply confirmed that the game is “still in development”.
Considering that they are two years that there is no real official information and materials on the title in question, Griffin's post on
The question also comes as a result of a tweet from the marketing manager, who is also dealing with Crowsworn, and the initial message concerned the latter game, except that obviously the users did not miss the opportunity to ask for clarification on the highly anticipated metroidvania.
“There is nothing to worry about”
“No need to worry, Silksong is still in development,” Griffin said, responding to a user who asked if the game had been deletedshowing some concern about the issue.
In short, all we know at the moment is that the game still exists and is in development, but there wasn't much doubt about this to be honest. The problem is that we don't even have a possible one yet launch windowso we await further developments on the issue.
After the official postponement from the first half of 2023, there were no further clarifications from Team Cherry: the last time the game was actually shown was with the Xbox Game Pass trailer in June 2022.
#Hollow #Knight #Silksong #39still #development39 #updates #manager
Leave a Reply