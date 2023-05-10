













Hollow Knight: Silksong is delayed once again and will not arrive in the first half of 2023 | EarthGamer

Team Cherry, the developers of Hollow Knight: Silk SongThey shared this news on social networks. In their message they said that although they planned to release it in the first half of 2023, this will no longer be possible. But they added that the team is working very hard on its development.

The text also mentioned the cause of the delay. The title has gotten pretty big, so they want to make sure they deliver the best experience possible. They also invited those interested to be on the lookout, as they will have more news as the premiere approaches.

Unfortunately they did not share a new release window for Hollow Knight: Silk Song. Although it is easy to ensure that it would be in the second half of 2023, its creators may want a few more months. Do you think we will see it this year or will it go until 2024?

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silk Song is the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight. It is a Metroidvania where we control a kind of warrior beetles. It also has soulslike elements and a level of challenge that contrast with its somewhat childish appearance.

Source: Team Cherry

This sequel was announced since 2019 and since then the information about it has been very scarce. We’ve only had a couple of very promising trailers, but it still doesn’t have a release date. When it does eventually arrive, it’s planned for Nintendo Switch, PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.. Are you one of those who are already waiting for it?

