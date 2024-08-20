With the release of Black Myth: Wukong, Hollow Knight: Silksong has reclaimed the top spot on Steam’s most-wanted list after three years since he last held the position. In short, over the years all of Silksong’s major competitors have hit the market but there is still no sign of him, with Team Cherry in radio silence for ages.

Will he make it out?

Black Myth: Wukong launched to a massive player base, surpassing 1.5 million (at the time of writing, peak concurrent player count stands at 1,567,318, more than any other single-player game ever).

In all this, those who own it no longer have it on their wishlist, so much so that Hollow Knight: Silksong has regained its place at the top. At this point, who knows how long it will remain there, considering that by now it has become something of a legend.

Hollow Knight: Silksong It was announced in early 2019. It was supposed to be a simple expansion for Hollow Knight, but the project was expanded, skipping releases from year to year for reasons that were never clarified.

After all, it’s useful to joke about before every event or conference, so why release it? Jokes aside, at this point it should remain at the top of Steam’s most wanted without any problem. Wukong, as mentioned, is out, while Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Frostpunk 2the closest ones, are coming next month. Only Monster Hunter Wilds, currently in fourth place, has a chance of catching up with it, so it will come out too.

All the other games that have done better than Silksong over the years have since been released, such as The Day Before, The Finals, Manor Lords, Hades 2 and the oft-mentioned Wukong.