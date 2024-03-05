It is well known that one of the most anticipated independent games of recent years is Hollow Knight: Silksong, sequel to the successful Metroidvania that was launched seven years ago, which was intended as a DLC but ended up being its own project. And precisely since its initial announcement, not much news has been given by Team Cherrywhich worries fans of the franchise, to the point that they fear some type of cancellation, but that is far from real.

According to what has been detected in the internet world, the information on the Steam page has been updated, the most curious thing is that it is not a manual renewal that cannot be carried out automatically, so someone of the development team had to enter the corresponding file. It is worth mentioning that in 14 months no type of modification had been made, so these could be good signs about a new trailer in the coming days, such as the new event of Xbox in a surprise announcement.

Here is a description of what is known about the title:

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an adventure platform video game developed by independent studio Team Cherry. It is a sequel to the hit game released in 2017. Players take on the role of Hornet, a playable character from the original game, who now finds himself trapped in a new world called Pharloom. In this game, players explore a vast and mysterious kingdom full of dangers and strange creatures. Just like the original game, it features challenging action-platform gameplay, with fluid combat, world exploration, and puzzle-solving. One of the standout features is the focus on combat with the protagonist Hornet, who has unique skills and moves that players must master to take on a variety of challenging enemies and bosses. Additionally, the game promises an even larger and more diverse world than its predecessor, full of secrets to discover and intriguing characters to interact with.

For now, the game is intended for current and next-generation consoles. It will also make its appearance in Game Pass on day one of release.

Via: reddit

Editor's note: Basically this game has become a Metroid Prime or even Beyond Good and Evil 2. Games that are known to be in development, but that do not give news no matter how much time passes, to the point of being afraid of a possible cancellation.