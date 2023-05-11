The release of has been postponed Hollow Knight: Silksong by development studio Team Cherry. Originally scheduled for the first half of 2023, the game has been delayed without a new official release date.

Hey gang, just a quick update on Silksong. We planned to release in the first half of 2023, but development continues. We’re excited about how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten pretty big, so we want to take the time to make it as good as possible. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong. We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect… — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

Second Matthew Griffina spokesperson for Team Cherry, development on the game is progressing, but as the title has gotten very large, the team wants to take as much time as possible to ensure a high-quality final product.

Despite this, it has not yet been announced when exactly the game will be released.

Silksong is the sequel to the game Hollow Knightreleased in 2017 and which was a great success.