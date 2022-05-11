For a couple of years when announcing a Indie World by Nintendo the same problem arises, as many fans are waiting for an update on the development of Hollow Knight: Silksong. This is a sequel to the first release of Team Cherry in 2017which has been a bit unlucky in releasing information to the public.

Today the hiatus of the video game has not changed, since in the last broadcast of independent games there was not even a hint that the project is progressing. However, not everything is lost, since a few minutes before the development team mentioned that everything is going very well in its creation, thus ruling out any type of cancellation.

Despite that message, fans expressed their discontent at not having a new trailer on the broadcast of Nintendo, leaving all kinds of messages on the social network, including some memes that have the sole purpose of having fun. Most took the “disappointment” with their own humour.

Silksong is the best speculator after Half-Life 3.

Silksong is the biggest copium producer followed by Half Life 3 — Nick G(r)ay (@ZoibergOne) May 11, 2022

I looked at Indie World hoping to get more news from Silksong and there was nothing.

watched the indie world in hopes of any silksong news and there was nothing lol pic.twitter.com/zwttGwDvf9 — catty, lover of shrimp (@shrimplovercat) May 11, 2022

I’ve always hated the discussion of Indie live shows leading up to There was no Silksong!

There are other games!

Always hate the discussion around Indie Directs being “What a waste of time, no Silksong!” There are other games!! — Mike LeMieux (@Than_Kyou) May 11, 2022

Some just “stayed”.

The real Silksong is the friends we made along the way.

The real Silksong was the friends we made along the way — Master Mango (@k1ng_mang0) May 11, 2022

For now, it seems that the news of Hollow Knight: Silk Song they are not going to be overflowing, but at least the hope that it will continue to develop is kept alive thanks to the declarations of Team Cherry. It is worth commenting that this game was initially going to be a kind of expansion for the original, but it became its own product because of all the content.

The only thing confirmed for now are the platforms on which it will arrive. It will be available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. At the rate that development is going, it is likely that they will also release versions for PS5 Y Xbox Series X/S.

Via: comic book