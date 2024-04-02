Hollow Knight: Silksong appeared on Xbox Store with the official page in the past few hours, and many fans of the Team Cherry series hope that this move indicates that the announcement of the exit date of the game is close.

For now on the Xbox site there are no unpublished details on the long-awaited sequel, which only a few days ago was declared still in development, apart from the classification (PEGI 7) which was missing on Steam and a brief synopsis which we report below:

Reach the top of a vast ghostly realm in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action adventure, Hollow Knight. Explore, fight, and survive as Hornet, the protector princess of Hallownest, in a land ruled by silk and music.