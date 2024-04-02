Hollow Knight: Silksong appeared on Xbox Store with the official page in the past few hours, and many fans of the Team Cherry series hope that this move indicates that the announcement of the exit date of the game is close.
For now on the Xbox site there are no unpublished details on the long-awaited sequel, which only a few days ago was declared still in development, apart from the classification (PEGI 7) which was missing on Steam and a brief synopsis which we report below:
Reach the top of a vast ghostly realm in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action adventure, Hollow Knight. Explore, fight, and survive as Hornet, the protector princess of Hallownest, in a land ruled by silk and music.
And yet it moves
Announced in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong is requiring more work than expected from Team Cherry, probably due to difficulties related to the pandemic period and some unspecified hitch in the development.
Certainly the developers feel the responsibility of having to launch a new episode on the market that is able to meet players' expectationsbuilding on the excellent standards established with the original Hollow Knight.
#Hollow #Knight #Silksong #appears #Xbox #Store #release #date #announcement #close
Leave a Reply