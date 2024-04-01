













The official Xbox store has just published a page dedicated to the expected Hollow Knight: Silksong. Although it does not have a release date or more details, the fact that it is available makes fans think that its long-awaited arrival is very close.

Curiously, the appearance of this page occurs in the middle of April Fool's Day, a celebration in the United States characterized by jokes. However, the page Hollow Knight: Silksong It's completely real and even lets users add the title to their wish list.

The additional information part indicates that the title will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Of course, it will also reach other platforms, as it also has its pages on Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, as well as on Steam and GOG.

Given this discovery, fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong You will want to stay tuned for any news from Team Cherry. It should be noted that the game already appears with a rating of E for Everyone, which gives more weight to the fact that its release is close. Do you think he will be released unexpectedly?

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

silksong is a sequel to the beloved Team Cherry title: Hollow Knight. Initially it would be an extra downloadable content but they decided to turn it into a full continuation. After being announced in 2019, fans have had little news and are awaiting its arrival.

Source: Team Cherry

In this game we are expected to control Hornet on his own adventure with several new features. According to its developers, there will be more than 100 new enemies and it will have a much larger world than the original. The gameplay will be very similar, but it will have new abilities characteristic of its new protagonist. Let's hope the long wait finally ends soon. Are they one of those who have been waiting for it since its announcement?

