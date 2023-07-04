After years of work by numerous modders together, Hollow Knight: Pale Court is finally available, and it is one mod which could easily pass for Official DLC of Team Cherry’s game, due to its quality.

Pale Court can be downloaded at this address and needs the Scarab mod manager to work. It focuses on the “greatest champions of Hallownest”, in a kind of tournament boss rush that requires us to challenge the legends and take a seat among them.

As you can see from the trailer above, it’s a really well done mod that could pass for official content.