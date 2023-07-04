After years of work by numerous modders together, Hollow Knight: Pale Court is finally available, and it is one mod which could easily pass for Official DLC of Team Cherry’s game, due to its quality.
Pale Court can be downloaded at this address and needs the Scarab mod manager to work. It focuses on the “greatest champions of Hallownest”, in a kind of tournament boss rush that requires us to challenge the legends and take a seat among them.
As you can see from the trailer above, it’s a really well done mod that could pass for official content.
On the other hand, Pale court comes from the passionate work of several modders who have managed to agree and work in harmony on this beautiful fragment of the famous Metroidvania. In particular, Pale Court features five main bossesbut there seems to be another secret as well.
However, it is not just a boss rush focused exclusively on the boss fights in question. In our quest for a prominent place among the Hallownest champions there will also be several other content and a full-fledged one additional story.
All of this seems to fit perfectly within the style built by Team Cherry for Hollow Knight, as well as obviously having great respect for the particular lore of the game in question. This also includes a major study on the 2D artwork front, which precisely reproduces the imagery of the game.
With Hollow Knight: Silksong postponed and in the absence of a release date for the latter, one can console oneself with this interesting Pale Court.
