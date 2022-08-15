Reddit is a fantastic place where anyone can give vent to their imagination, and even their fustrations, unfortunately. However, in this news we talk about the first case. The user u / Night, a gaming enthusiast of course, showed an interesting little animation.

The writer is an old caryatid in the gaming world, so she remembers well the days when it was science fiction to be able to play Tetris while sitting on the bus while going to school. Sharing the games with friends was an absolute fun, if you think of the limited technical means of the time. And even if there have been masterpiece games (like Pokémon) that have made the history of the Game Boy, the idea of ​​being able to play beauties like Hollow Knight could not even cross the minds of us kids.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



However the user u / Night showed us what the title would have looked like graphically if it had landed on the console of the time, at least graphically. The fashion of demake (that is, to show what today’s games would have been like in the days of gaming pioneering) is pressing more and more, and developers should ask themselves questions about why today’s players are looking for more past than future emotions.