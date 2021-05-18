The wait for Silksong, the sequel to Hollow Knight, seems endless. Despite the fact that Team Cherry, developers of this saga, announced this January that the development of the game was already nearing completion, we are in May and the fans are still thirsty for new information.

According to the news that we bring you today, it seems that the wait will have to be extended until further notice, since Hollow Knight developers won’t announce anything this E3.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to Xbox One after launch

Although there has been no announcement yet through Team Cherry’s official Twitter, from his official Discord channel, Leth Griffin (one of the developers) has announced that the team will not announce anything during this E3.

The game, which was originally intended as an expansion for Hollow Knight, was spreading in ambition becoming a new standalone game from the original. In this way, Silksong would pick up the story where the original game left off, acting as a sequel with a completely transformed gameplay and new areas, enemies and bosses.

Hopefully, fans of the original game can hold out a little longer to receive news of the game, and remind you as always that at this time the Covid is having a great impact on the development of video games, causing numerous delays in development among all the studios.