Director announced that it will release the version Nintendo Switch Of Hollow Cocoonhorror title developed by NAYUTA STUDIO. Already available on PC, the game will arrive digitally on eShop starting next July 25th. Set in 1980s Japan, in this terrifying adventure we will play as Minato Jinbaa college student who finds himself visiting his mother’s hometown after being warned that his grandmother is in critical condition. But a terrible secret awaits him, and he must be wary of constant dangers.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the Switch version, wishing you as always a good viewing experience!

Hollow Cocoon – Trailer

Source: Director Street Gematsu