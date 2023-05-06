Willem Holleeder’s thick German containers are once again for sale on Marktplaats. In the background also an excavator to make your opponents disappear.

Willem Holleeder was a hype in the Netherlands for a while. The man was secretly just a scary guy, but there were several celebrities who found it interesting to rub elbows with the villain. Willem is now grumbling and I don’t hear much from him anymore. That is why we can also speak freely about the Nose. Ridouan Taghi, on the other hand, we think is just a cool pear, let that be clear. No car bombs among the autoblog endurance testers, please.

Suddenly Willem Holleeder is now relevant again, because two of his premium boxes are for sale (together). In terms of car taste, Willem was actually just like all of us car bloggers. He liked thick, German and a little understated. The only difference is that Holleeder’s cars, for reasons, always had some armor. Case of professional deformity probably.

The Amsterdammer once had a Golf VR6, but later he was promoted to a BMW 540i Protection and a Volkswagen Passat W8. The latter suited the criminal well. After all, the W8 has the reputation of being about as reliable as Willem himself. As mentioned, both the BMW and the Passat are equipped with some light B4 armor. You won’t stop a Stinger, but you should be able to have some hand weapons.

The BMW 540i was reportedly also ridden by Willem’s partner Dino Soerel. Soerel was also called ‘the uncrowned king of the underworld’ by the police. However, he has also been imprisoned for life, so you don’t have to worry that he will demand the car back. The tweet on the license plate suggests that the car has had a turbulent past. But in itself the E39 still looks fine.

Both cars now have about two tons on the clock. The Volkswagen a little less, the BMW a little more. The offer concerns a so-called package deals. You get two for the price of one. If you were willing to pay at least 30K for one of the two. Ten years ago, the W8 had to do that on its own. But maybe today’s potential buyers see more in one rip deal. Then buy?

