Currently, actor Tom Holland has become one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, a path that began when he played Spider-Man in a slight role during Captain America Civil War, finally leaving aside the question of its origin and moving fully into action. After this she starred in some more films about the character, and said trilogy has received its own name because they always have the same word that has been complementing them.

Through the book titled Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the Movie, Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, mentioned that Holland's 2017, 2019 and 2021 films make up the “Home trilogy.” This makes a lot of sense, after all the word is used in all three. And with these words, he establishes that the following films may have some type of change regarding his baptism for a new beginning for the character in question.

In recent statements it has been seen that holland He no longer has much interest in lending his face to Spider-Man, but he has already signed some contracts with Sony that at least confirm him for three more films, which it is not known if they will be a leading role or also an appearance in Avengers. And it is said that Peter Parker will be one of the new ones chosen to head the group of superheroes, along with Captain Marvel and also Shang-Chi.

It is worth mentioning that the interest of Marvel Studios for having a reboot of the MCU, something that may make sense after there will be a multiversal war divided into two parts, the first during Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Place where there will be the final fight, there is even talk about the return of character actors like Hombre de Hierrowho could be a variant of Tony Stark who did not die when facing Thanos.

Via: Screenrant

Editor's note: Holland doesn't seem to want to continue his role as Spider-Man, but he probably already signed and received the money in advance, so he has no choice but to work. At least with those millions he will be able to take a luxurious retirement when the scenes are finished filming.