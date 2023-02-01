Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

Queen Beatrix celebrates her birthday in January (archive image) © Frank Van Beek/ANP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk

Former Dutch Queen Beatrix celebrates her 85th birthday on Tuesday. Beatrix cannot gather all of her loved ones around her that day.

The Hague – The former Dutch Queen Beatrix currently has a reason to celebrate: Beatrix celebrates her 85th birthday on January 31st. However, the former queen has to spend her day of honor this year without most of her family. Most of their relatives are currently in the Caribbean. King Willem-Alexander, his wife Máxima and Crown Princess Amalia are currently visiting the Caribbean part of the kingdom. While the royal family is received lovingly and enthusiastically on site, the former queen has to do without her loved ones on her day of honor.

Former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is celebrating her birthday

The court published updated photos on the homepage and social media in honor of Beatrix on Tuesday. However, the court had not announced how the former Queen Beatrix would spend her birthday instead. Her son, King Willem-Alexander, his wife Máxima and granddaughter Amalia are currently in Aruba. The royal couple is accompanying the 19-year-old on her first official visit to the kingdom’s six Caribbean islands.

Dutch family is currently in the Caribbean – royal couple enthusiastically received

While the Queen will spend her day of honor in a smaller group, the royal family was given an enthusiastic welcome in the capital of Aruba, Oranjestad. Many children stood at the side of the road with little flags. On the island, they should first visit the Parke Nacional Arikok National Park and then visit the university and football academy, the court said. At the end of the day, the Oranjes are expected at a festival to celebrate with the local population – complete with appetizers, music and dancing.

Beatrix was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years – from 1980 to 2013. Since her abdication, she has regained the title of princess, but she still regularly attends official appointments. So on Wednesday she will represent her son at the national commemoration of the devastating storm surge in the south-west of the country 70 years ago.

The Dutch Crown Princess Amalia recently had to vacate her student apartment for security reasons. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander face threats against their daughter.