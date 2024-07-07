Hollande said he will not run for the post of head of the future government

Former President François Hollande, who was elected to the French parliament from the Corrèze department and from the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, said that he is not a contender for the post of head of the future government. The politician stated this on the air of the TV channel BFMTV.

Earlier, the current Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal said that on Monday, July 8, he would resign from the post of head of the cabinet following the second round of parliamentary elections in the country.

“To be in the government, you still have to be a candidate to lead it, which I am not,” Hollande noted.

In his opinion, it would be logical for Emmanuel Macron to turn to the New Popular Front coalition, which is gaining more seats in parliament, after the elections in connection with the formation of the future parliament. However, the politician expressed doubts that Macron’s “outgoing majority” is inclined to do so.

Earlier it was reported that François Hollande was leading in the second round of elections in the Correze department, which would allow him to be elected to the country’s parliament.

On July 7, France held a second round of elections to the lower house of parliament. The country’s Interior Ministry noted the highest voter turnout in the first round since 1997, which was 66.7 percent.

It was also reported that François Hollande decided to run for the National Assembly in order to prevent Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party from coming to power.