As if it were a film of Hitchcock or of the recently deceased David Lynch, after an image of idyllic place hide disturbing secrets. This is presented Hollandsecond movie Mimi Cavetanned in video clips and short and that debuted in the length with Fresh In 2022, and now has a more stellar cast starring a Nicole Kidman that recently surprised us with the erotic thriller Babygirl.

His new film, being part of the agreement that its producer Blossom Films signed with Amazon Studios, It is part of a similar terrain, that of intrigue. The action will occur in the Holland stages (Holland), the American city located in the state of Michigan. A place where everything seems perfect and idyllic. Nothing is further from reality, as Nancy Vandergroot, the housewife, mother and wife equally impeccable that Kidman embodies will discover.

In the cast will be wrapped by Matthew Macfadyen (From the series Succession) like her husband Fred in addition to Gael García Bernaland in a script that has been written by Andrew Sodroski (From the series Manhunt: Unabomber). And in him First widespread trailer By Amazon Prime Video, after a presentation with dream images, the voiceover of the character of Nicole Kidman warns us: “Although everything is under control, in the background it is as if we suffocate ourselves”. The mystery begins.

With the motto of “Follow the clues, no matter where they take you” The Hitchcockiana proposal of Mimi Cave It plans to be released on the Prime Video platform on March 27.

To finish off the promotion, Amazon He has also published the film posterin which even tulips do not hide a sinister appearance.

‘Holland’ poster Prime video

