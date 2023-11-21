Holland | Voting in the Netherlands is today in the parliamentary elections

There are three realistic winning candidates in the elections, which are predicted to be even.

in Holland will be voted on today in the parliamentary elections. The elections are premature, because the prime minister Mark Rutten the government submitted its resignation request in July after the coalition collapsed due to differences related to immigration.

Rutte, who served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands for a record 13 years, has announced that he will retire from politics after the new government has been formed after the elections.

Based on the polls, the elections are predicted to be extremely even. The profit is estimated to be a trade of three. One of the early favorites is Rutte’s center-right VVD party. If VVD wins the election, from the chairman of the party Dilan from Yesilgöz would become the first female prime minister of the Netherlands.

Turkish-born Yesilgöz, 46, arrived in Holland as an eight-year-old asylum seeker, but has followed a strict immigration line. He has also said that he is ready to take Geert Wilders as a government partner of the far-right Freedom Party.

The New Social Contract (NSC) party, which was founded only in August, and is led by MP Pieter Omtzigt, 49. He has campaigned with an anti-corruption message. Omtzigt has said he does not want to become prime minister even if the NSC wins the election.

Right behind the top two has been the coalition of the Greens and the Labor Party, whose prime ministerial candidate is a former EU commissioner Frans Timmermans62.

In addition to immigration and the housing shortage, the election theme has been good governance, as the Netherlands has been rocked by several political scandals in recent years.

The government negotiations are expected to be difficult, as the Dutch political field is fragmented. There are 15 parties in the current House of Representatives, and 26 parties are competing for the 150 seats in the House of Representatives in this election.