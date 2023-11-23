A coalition without Geert Wilders? Possible, but not desirable for democracy. Maarten Van Aaldaren, correspondent in Italy for the Dutch newspaper ‘De Telegraaf’, looks at the post-elections in the Netherlands thinking about possible future alliances. “Much will depend on what the third and fourth parties want to do in order of results obtained, respectively the liberals led by Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and Pieter Omtzigt’s New Social Contract: if Wilders wants to govern he will have to try to convince them, he will have to understand what they want do”, because to reach the majority of 76 seats he needs their support, he explains, speaking to Adnkronos.

“It is also possible that a coalition could be created without Wilders – he continues – but this would mean that in the next elections he would win in an even more evident way, he would become even stronger. If they created a sort of cordon sanitaire, it would not be good for democracy. Many other political leaders think that it is not desirable not to take the outcome of the vote into account. But that remains to be seen.”

A “difficult to predict” result emerged from the polls, the correspondent then underlines: “According to the polls there were in fact three parties that had the possibility of coming first: the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVd) of Dilan Yeşilgöz -Zegerius, the red-greens (GroenLinks) born from the merger of two left-wing movements and led by the former vice-president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and Wilders’ Party. “All three had the possibility of winning and it was very difficult to make a prediction”.

“In the last two months – says Van Aalderen – I have followed the debates between Dutch people a lot about X and I realized that many wanted to vote for Wilders for the first time. I thought that if of Wilders would have won by a landslide. Evidently it was like this: what I perceived on Twitter of the discussions between the Dutch corresponded to the result of the elections.”

Decoding the success that the polls gave to the Party of Freedoms, which came first, with 37 seats won out of the 150 of the Tweede Kamer, Van Aalderen then explains that Wilders “won the Dutch elections for various reasons: he was strong in the debates, he had not never governed before – except for a brief experience of external support to an executive – and received the support of the silent majority of the Dutch, annoyed by the pro-Palestinian demonstrations following the October 7 massacre in Israel by Hamas”.

“Sometimes – he explains – the population had the perception that they were pro-Hamas demonstrations”. “Many Dutch people no longer feel at home in their own country, and this was an important reason why Wilders won. The many demonstrations had the opposite effect of what they were organized for: they annoyed the silent majority of Dutch people that feels closer to Israel.”