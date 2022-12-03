The World Cup is now a planetary and almost all-encompassing event, capable of “invading” other sports as well.

Formula 1 is no exception: on the occasion of the Netherlands-United States, valid for the round of 16 of the event being held in Qatar, the Twitter account of the Miami track played with Max Verstappen.

“Sorry Max, but come on United States“, this is the social message of the Miami track, where Verstappen also won on his debut this year. The world champion rejoiced: his Holland beat the yankees for 3-1. For Verstappen a little joy after the sensational elimination of Belgium (he was born in this country) by Croatia.