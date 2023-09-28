Holland | Two were wounded in shootings in Rotterdam, the police arrested one person

The shootings took place about a kilometer apart, the police say.

Holland’s according to the police, two people have been wounded in shootings in Rotterdam on Thursday. The police will tell you about it on the social media service in X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police, the suspect opened fire in a house located about two kilometers from the city center and in the medical center of Erasmus University. The house and the center are located about a kilometer apart.

A little before five o’clock local time, the police said they arrested the 32-year-old resident of Rotterdam at the helipad of the medical center. His possible involvement in the shootings is being investigated.

Police said around 4 a.m. local time that police special forces were checking to see if the suspect was still at the medical center.

The police previously estimated that the suspect is around 25 years old and may be traveling on a motorcycle.

According to the Reuters news agency, a fire broke out in the house where the shooting took place, which was extinguished.