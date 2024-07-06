Turkey fans ‘challenge’ UEFA and, from the stands of the Olympiastadion in Berlin, show the gesture that evokes the Grey Wolves, the Turkish ultra-nationalist organization. The cameras of the international direction, before the match against Holland for the quarter-finals, do not frame the Turkish fans: the photos of the international agencies, however, document the gesture identical to the one made by Merih Demiral in the challenge of the round of 16 against Austria, won 2-1. The defender, author of the decisive brace, was suspended for 2 matches due to the gesture made. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, present at the stadium for the match with Holland, also lined up in his defense.