Holland | There was a large police operation in the center of Amsterdam

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
The police cordoned off the area of ​​the Rokin metro station in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Several police patrols and explosives experts were there.

Police isolated the area of ​​the Rokin metro station in the center of Amsterdam, Holland, early in the evening. The news agency Reuters and several Dutch media reported on the matter on Sunday.

Reuters and Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf they said that after half past ten the metro station was in use again. According to the Dutch newspaper, the police had received a tip about a possible bomb attack at the subway station, but they found nothing suspicious at the scene.

There were several police patrols and explosives experts on Sunday evening. News channel NOS described the situation as suspicious and said that the police take it “very seriously”.

The metro station is located in the center of Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, near Dam Square.

