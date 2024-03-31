Holland | The police monitored the hostage situation in the nightclub from surveillance cameras with a phone

According to the Dutch media, the picture could be monitored from the cellphone of the nightclub owner.

Police followed the Dutch hostage situation from the beginning from the night club cameras, the Dutch media reported.

The police did not comment on the allegations about the cameras at the press conference on Saturday, but the mayor of the city of Eden did René Verhulst confirm the matter for NOS.

De Telegraaf newspaper says that one of the nightclub owners had left the nightclub half an hour before the hostage situation began. Several sources tell the newspaper that the images from the cameras could be viewed from the owner's cell phone.

Mayor Verhulst did not assess how the video link affected the operation. De Telegraaf surmised that the camera connection gave the police a sneaky opportunity to get information about the night club's events.

According to Verhulst, communication between the negotiators and the suspect was continuous during the hostage situation. He could not comment on how the police convinced the suspect to release the hostages. The police have not told the media about the details of the negotiations.

The mayor of Eden, René Verhulst, at a press conference held on Saturday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man took four people hostage at the Café Petticoat nightclub in the Dutch city of Eden early Saturday morning. The man was armed with several knives.

The police received information about a possible hostage situation at 5:15 local time. Six hours later, three of the hostages were released. The last hostage was released at 12:30 p.m.

Shortly after this, the suspect also came out of the nightclub, after which the police arrested him.

Knowledge the suspect's motives are not yet known, but the police announced already while the situation was in progress that there were no indications of terrorist intent.

Prosecutor Marthyne Kunst said Saturday that the suspect has a previous conviction for threatening behavior.

According to De Telegraaf, all the hostages were working in a nightclub. According to the newspaper, three of them were employees of the night club and the fourth was the owner.