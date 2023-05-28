Holland | The police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists, including a Game of Thrones actor

The environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, or Elokapina, demands strict emission reductions to stop climate change.

Holland’s on Saturday, the police arrested more than 1,500 climate protesters in The Hague. Activists of the Extinction Rebellion, or Elokapina movement, blocked a section of the highway in the city in protest against fossil fuel subsidies.

The demonstration was attended by several Dutch public figures, among others Game of Thrones – an actor known for the hit series Carice van Houten.

The police said they had to use water cannons to break up the demonstration. According to the police, 40 protesters will be charged with, among other things, vandalism.

