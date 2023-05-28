Sunday, May 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Holland | The police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists, including a Game of Thrones actor

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Holland | The police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists, including a Game of Thrones actor

The environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, or Elokapina, demands strict emission reductions to stop climate change.

Holland’s on Saturday, the police arrested more than 1,500 climate protesters in The Hague. Activists of the Extinction Rebellion, or Elokapina movement, blocked a section of the highway in the city in protest against fossil fuel subsidies.

The demonstration was attended by several Dutch public figures, among others Game of Thrones – an actor known for the hit series Carice van Houten.

The police said they had to use water cannons to break up the demonstration. According to the police, 40 protesters will be charged with, among other things, vandalism.

International environmental movement Elokapina demands strict emission reductions to stop climate change.

#Holland #police #arrested #climate #activists #including #Game #Thrones #actor

See also  Biden announces he will run for re-election in the 2024 election
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Georgian President accused of unwillingness to improve relations with neighboring countries

Georgian President accused of unwillingness to improve relations with neighboring countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result