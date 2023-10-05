Prince Bernhard, who died in 2004, repeatedly denied during his lifetime that he belonged to the National Socialist NSDAP led by Hitler.

Holland’s the government has confirmed that the Nazi party membership card found in the remains of Prince Bernhard, who died in 2004, is genuine.

Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC mixed Deutsche Welle.

Former Head of the Royal Archives Flip Maarschalkerweerd said she found the card while going through the prince’s belongings after his death.

Holland’s Prince Bernhard, full name Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld was a German aristocrat, who during his lifetime denied several times that he was Adolf Hitler a member of the NSDAP, the National Socialist party he led.

However, not all historians believed him. In 1996, a researcher at the Dutch military research institute Niodi Gerard Aalders said that he had found a copy of the card that belonged to the prince in the archives of a US university.

“Prince Bernhard lied about his Nazi past to the bitter end,” Aalders has said.

Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld became Prince Bernhard in 1937 when he married a Dutch princess Julian’s with.

Juliana was Queen of the Netherlands until 1980, when she handed over the crown to her daughter For Beatrix. Juliana was the Queen Mother of the Netherlands from 1980 to 2004.

the BBC according to British intelligence, especially during World War II, it had its own suspicions about Prince Bernhard, even though he was appointed to lead the Dutch Resistance in 1944.

Juliana became Queen of Holland in 1948, and Bernhard officially became Prince Consort.

Bernard swore even before his death that he had never belonged to Hitler’s party.

“I swear on the Bible that I have never been a Nazi,” he said in an interview published after his death.

However, Prince Bernhard had admitted that he had belonged to two Nazi organizations during his student days some time after 1933. The organizations in question were the Nazi Party’s paramilitary Sturmabteilung (SA) and Schutzstaffel (SS).

In 1971, Prince Bernhard claimed that he participated in the activities of the organizations because he was pressured to do so. According to him, the membership of the organizations was a prerequisite for the students to pass the exams at that time.

In reality, the prince had joined the Nazi Party voluntarily, carried his membership card between 1933 and 1936, and kept it until his death.