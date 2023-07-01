Holland | The king apologized for Holland’s part in colonialism and the slave trade

The king’s apology had long been expected since the country’s government announced its official apology in December.

Holland’s king Willem-Alexander officially apologized on Saturday for his country’s complicity in colonialism and the slave trade. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

“I stand here before you today as your king and as part of the government. I apologize today,” Willem-Alexander said at an event held in Amsterdam’s Oosterpak garden.

“I feel this intensely in my heart and soul,” he added.

Saturday, July 1, marked the 150th anniversary of the emancipation of the former colonial slaves. Already in advance, the king was expected to apologize for Holland’s complicity in colonialism and slavery at the Keti Koti celebration to be organized on Saturday, which commemorates the liberation of slaves in the colonies.

In his speech, the king apologized for the royal family’s “blatant lack of action” and reminded that racism is still present in Holland today.

“The slave trade and slavery are recognized as a crime against humanity,” the king declared in his speech and said that the royals and the administration had taken measures against them.

“Times have changed and Keti Koti… the chains have really broken,” he said as thousands of people cheered.

Keti and Koti are Surinamese words that mean the chain is broken.

Stateside the Black Lives Matter movement that was born has raised the debate about colonial and slave trade history to the surface in the Netherlands as well.

Since the royal family benefited greatly from the colonies and the slave trade, the royals have also become part of the discussion and criticism.

The Dutch government announced its official apology in December.

According to a Dutch study published in June, the royal family earned a total of around 545 million euros in assets through their colonies.

The Dutch financed the “golden age” of their empire and culture in the 16th and 17th centuries by transporting about 600,000 Africans as slaves, mostly to South America and the Caribbean.