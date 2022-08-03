Holland | The Dutch government declared a water shortage due to the drought

When the rivers dry up in the Netherlands, ship transport along the rivers, which is vital to the country, becomes more difficult.

Holland’s the government has declared a water shortage as a result of the long-lasting drought, reports news agency Reuters.

The Dutch summer has been exceptionally dry, and no rain has been promised for the next two weeks. According to Reuters, the drought is particularly problematic in the Netherlands, as it turns rivers into silt, which makes river traffic difficult. Coal transports operating along the Rhine to Germany currently have to operate at only half of their usual capacity.

Heat records have been broken in Europe this summer, and extensive wildfires started as a result of drought have had to be extinguished in many countries. In Spain and Portugal, for example, up to a thousand people have died due to the heat.

On the ground residents are asked to save water. In the southern part of the country, residents of the provinces of Zeeland and Limburg have been asked not to use surface water for irrigation, which in turn affects agriculture. However, the supply of drinking water should not be threatened.

According to the Dutch authorities, the country has become drier for several weeks. The reason is the evaporation of water in the Netherlands and the low flow rates of water coming from abroad.

For example, on Tuesday, the flow of the Rhine at the Dutch border was exceptionally low for the time of year, according to the country’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

According to the authorities, in the southern part of the country, the groundwater level drops clearly, which leads to algae blooms and fish deaths.