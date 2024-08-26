Holland | The court ordered the woman to stop labeling the city as a den of satanic pedophiles

Netherlands|The woman has been running a rumor mill online, according to which a pedophile ring practicing Satan worship operates in Bodegraven-Reeuwijk.

Dutch On Monday, the court ordered the woman who tormented the small town of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk with baseless rumors to stop her election campaign under the threat of heavy fines.

The woman has been running a rumor mill online, according to which there is a Satan-worshiping pedophile ring operating in the city.

The court gave the woman 48 hours to remove all her comments from the internet. Each possible new comment will result in a fine of 5,000 euros up to a maximum of 400,000 euros. After that, there will be 60 days in jail.

Woman didn’t make up the rumors themselves, they came from a male trio who started planting them in 2021.

As a result of the rumours, tens of thousands of people went, among other things, to lay flowers on the alleged graves of the victims and city employees were threatened.

The punishments imposed by the court made the men stop, but the woman later continued the threesome.