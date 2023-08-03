Holland | The burned cargo ship was towed to a port in Holland

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The ship’s owner has said that the electric car on board is a possible source.

Holland’s the Fremantle Highway cargo ship that caught fire on the coast has arrived at the port of Eemshaven. The ship was towed to the port from its temporary location, more than 60 kilometers away.

The arrival is confirmed by a representative of the regional security authority to news agency AFP. Local media have published pictures of a ship engulfed in flames approaching the port.

The fire on the cargo ship broke out more than a week ago. Now, according to the authorities, the flames have finally died down.

The ship was moved previously temporarily anchored at a location 16 kilometers north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. The impact of pollution on the ecologically sensitive archipelago has raised concerns.

Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch water protection agency, said earlier that the aim is to limit the risks of towing by keeping the towing route as short as possible. It said the reason for the towing was worsening weather conditions and the port’s infrastructure and services.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The ship’s owner has said that the electric car on board is a possible source.

Almost 3,800 new cars were on board, of which around 500 were electric cars. One crew member died in the fire, and twenty were rescued.