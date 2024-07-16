Netherlands|A memorial service for the victims of the accident will be held in Holland today.

Malaysia Airlines Today marks ten years since the downing of the plane in Ukraine. A memorial service for the victims will be held today in the Dutch town of Vijfhuizen. There is a memorial statue of the victims in the city.

The Malaysia Airlines flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 were killed. 196 of the dead were Dutch.

Last year, a Dutch court convicted two Russians and one Ukrainian of the murders of airline passengers. The court found it proven that the plane was shot down by Russian fighters in Donetsk and that the plane was shot down with equipment belonging to the Russian armed forces.

Last year, investigators of the case reported that the Russian president Vladimir Putin probably decided himself to supply the Buk missile to separatists in eastern Ukraine, who shot down the Malaysia Airlines plane with it.