Holland | Sex workers in Amsterdam are protesting the city’s plans to relocate the red light district

The Amsterdam city council has tentatively planned three possible locations for an erotic center with a hundred rooms for sex workers.

in Amsterdam In Holland, sex workers protested on Thursday against moving the city’s famous red light district outside the city.

Dozens of sex workers had marched on the streets towards the city hall on Thursday, reports news agency AFP. Many had a mask on their face to protect their identity. One marcher held a sign asking why sex workers are punished if they are not guilty.

The mayor is in the background Femke Halseman a plan to move the red light district outside the city to a center built for it.

The goal is to polish Amsterdam’s cityscape and reduce the number of tourists and petty crime in De Wallen, where the red light district is located. The area is known for window prostitution, sex clubs, drug dealing and rowdy nightlife.

Plan has, however, met with plenty of opposition. In addition to sex workers, local residents are not happy with the idea of ​​a sex center in their backyards.

According to AFP, more than 20,000 people have signed a petition calling for better crowd control and police enforcement instead of a transfer to the red-light district.

Former sex worker Mariska Majorwho now defends the rights of sex workers, pointed out to AFP that plans to move the area have been going on for 16 years.

“The authorities had a plan to reduce brothels already in 2007. Back then it was due to the fight against human trafficking and exploitation. Now the reason is the fight against mass tourism,” he said.

Worn out during the year, Amsterdam has implemented several other measures to calm down the red light district.

There was news in Aprilthat sex workers must close their doors to customers at 3 o’clock at night. Previously, the last allowed closing time was only 6 o’clock.

It was reported in March, that Amsterdam plans to launch an advertising campaign specifically targeted at young British men. The campaign offered warning videos dealing with the risks and consequences of excessive alcohol and drug consumption.