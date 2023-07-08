The Dutch coalition government led by iberal prime minister Mark Rutte (Vvd) fell due to conflicts related to migration policy and in particular – government sources quoted by the ANP news agency report – restrictions on family reunification for refugees already residing in the Netherlands.

According to sources cited by the public broadcaster NOS, Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) had put on the table a proposal to limit the arrival of migrants, specifically a measure that would have made it possible to limit family reunifications in the declared attempt to avoid situations of collapse such as those of 2022, when hundreds of asylum seekers were camping and living in inhumane conditions outside a reception center in the northern city of Ter Apel.

The Liberal Democrats 66 and the Christian Democrats of the Christian Union opposed it, in principle paving the way for the calling of early general elections, also in consideration of the internal balances of the coalition painstakingly built in ten months of negotiations. Rutte has been prime minister since 2010 and was currently in charge of his fourth government, which took office in January 2022.