(Adnkronos)

Elections in the Netherlands, according to the exit polls, the far-right Freedom Party of Geert Wilders would have won, taking 35 seats in the Chamber out of 150. Numerous messages of congratulations, especially on social media, for the ‘Mozart’ of the Netherlands. Matteo Salvini sent a text message of support and congratulations ‘to his friend Geert Wilders’. “Anything other than a mess with the socialists, a new Europe will be born in Florence on 3 December” explains Salvini, recalling the demonstration organized by the League with its European allies (including Wilders).

“Congratulations to Geert Wilders and the PVV for their spectacular performance in the legislative elections which confirms their growing attachment to the defense of national identities” writes Marine Le Pen, leader of the Rassemblement National, on “It is because there are people who refuse to see the national torch extinguished that the hope for change remains alive in Europe.”

“The wind of change is here! Congratulations to Geert Wilders for winning the Dutch elections!” The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, also writes on X.