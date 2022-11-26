investigated content🇧🇷 Facebook post with print alleged reporting by Young Pan News with the title “The president of the Netherlands confirms that there was fraud in the presidential election in Brazil🇧🇷 In the caption, the author writes: “Argentina, Spain, Italy and now the Netherlands… finally, the world is already recognizing electoral fraud in Brazil🇧🇷

where it was published: Facebook.

Conclusion of Comprova: The Facebook post claiming that the Netherlands confirmed that the presidential election in Brazil was rigged is false. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte acknowledged the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and congratulated the PT member on his profile on twitter🇧🇷

The publication also deceives by using the image of a supposed report on the site JP News with the title “The president of the Netherlands confirms that there was fraud in the presidential election in Brazil🇧🇷 The content does not exist, as Comprova verified by searching the vehicle’s website. In addition, the country is a monarchy, that is, it has no president.

Another misinformation is that the post claims that Argentina, Spain and Italy would also have recognized the fraud. The leaders of the 3 countries congratulated the PT candidate for his victory, also on Twitter (Argentina🇧🇷 Spain and Italy🇧🇷

Falsefor Comprova, is content that was invented or that has been edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disseminated to spread falsehood.

publication reach: The Facebook post, tagged with the tag “false information” by the platform, had, until November 21, 3,800 shares, 349 comments and 2,500 likes.

What the person responsible for the publication says: The report tried to contact the Bloco Movimento Brasil profile, but did not receive a response. The group was created in January 2016 by people dissatisfied with the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT). The main profile picture is a Brazilian flag with the text “Brazil above all – God above all” – the expression is used by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom the page supports in its posts.

How do we check: Through Google searches it was possible to find news involving Lula and the countries mentioned in the post. On Twitter, the report searched for the profiles of the representatives of the countries mentioned in the post.

Research was also carried out on the websites of Jovem Pan and the newspaper telegraph, from the Netherlands, vehicle indicated as the source of information in the verified post. The alleged news disclosed in the fake post was not found.

Netherlands

The post verified here, published on November 14, is misleading in stating that the Netherlands said there was fraud in the Brazilian presidential election. Lula’s victory was announced on October 30, when the 2nd round of the election in Brazil was held and, a day later, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, congratulated the PT on his Twitter profile🇧🇷 On November 8th, Rutte said she called Lula, also on Twitter🇧🇷 In the 2nd publication, the Dutchman congratulates “warmly” Lula and writes: “@LulaOficial welcome as an ally in the fight against climate change, as a trade and investment partner and as a key player in the G20 network🇧🇷

The disinformation piece uses what appears to be a print screenshot of a report by JP Newsfrom the group Young panwith the title “The president of the Netherlands confirms that there was fraud in the presidential election in Brazil🇧🇷 The image is fake. Comprova searched for the content on the vehicle’s website and did not find the text.

O print also shows that the source of the report JP News would be the telegraph, from Holland, but the European vehicle did not publish anything about the Dutch government having spoken of fraud in the Brazilian election. From October 30, the date of the election, to November 18, 7 reports were found mentioning Lula.

The 1st of them, on October 30th, indicated the result of the polls with the report “Lula wins presidential election in Brazil🇧🇷 The other 6 titles are: “Man is dead shot by a drunk during a party after Lula’s victory🇧🇷 🇧🇷Bizarro: Brazilian congresswoman check out gun on the street”, with the video of Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) which went viral on social media; 🇧🇷Lula president from Brazil: ‘Long live democracy and long live Brazil!🇧🇷 🇧🇷Brazilian President Bolsonaro resign yourself to defeat🇧🇷 🇧🇷Bolsonaro responds to the electoral defeat on the 3rd” and, the last report, of November 3: “Bolsonaro ask to supporters who stop roadblocks🇧🇷

Other countries

Before citing the Netherlands, the verified post begins by stating that Argentina, Spain and Italy have already recognized that the election in Brazil was rigged, which is also not true. The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, greeted Lula on the night of October 30, the day of the 2nd round. 🇧🇷Congratulations @LulaOficial! His victory opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that starts today. Here you have a partner to work with and dream big with the good life of our peoples”, wrote the representative in his profile on twitter🇧🇷

The following day (October 31), Fernández was in São Paulo, where he met with Lula.

The 2nd country mentioned in the post, Spain, also recognized the victory minutes after the election result was confirmed. 🇧🇷Congratulations, @LulaOficial, on your victory in these elections in which Brazil decided to bet on progress and hope. Let’s work together for social justice, equality and against climate change. Your successes will be those of the Brazilian people. Congratulations, Lula!🇧🇷 tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Recognition from Italy came on the morning of 31 October. The government also used Twitter to greet the PT, in a post with a statement by the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni – she is president of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic. 🇧🇷President @GiorgiaMeloni: Congratulations to @LulaOficial for his election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. Italy and Brazil will continue to work together in the name of the historic friendship between our peoples and to face the common challenges that await us.”, published the profile on twitter🇧🇷

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on social media about the pandemic and public policies of the federal government and pieces that question the result of the presidential elections. Publications like the one seen here go against the grain of democracy by trying to discredit the Brazilian electoral system and not recognizing Lula’s victory. And, more than that, at the current moment, they put democracy at risk by inflaming the coup acts that are taking place across the country, which could disrupt our democratic system.

Other checks on the topic: The same content has been verified by the agency AFP We checked and by Rumors.org and, still on publications that attack democracy, recently, Comprova verified, for example, that Lewis Hamilton did not carry the Brazilian flag in support of coup acts is that it was a deputy, not the Federal Supreme Court, who filed a criminal notice against the Minister of Defense🇧🇷

What is Comprova?

O Proof Project brings together journalists from different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social media or via messaging apps. Comprova is a non-profit initiative.